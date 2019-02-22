Hundreds of tour and site guides undergo training in Kumasi

By
Stephen Asante, GNA
Kumasi, Feb. 22, GNA -
Four hundred and ninety-three (493) tour and site guides across the country
have undergone training to build their capacities for optimum performance in
the discharge of their duties.
The training,
organized by the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), is in line with its agenda to
inject professionalism in the work of key players in the tourism industry.
“We are determined to
maintain high standards in the industry to help accrue the needed revenue and
also bring enormous benefits to the nation,” Mr Ekow Sampson, acting Deputy
Chief Executive Officer in-charge of Operations of the GTA, said.
He was speaking to the
Ghana News Agency in Kumasi, on the sidelines of a day’s consultative
stakeholders’ meeting, targeting participants from the Ashanti, Brong-East and
Ahafo regions.
Those who attended
included District Chief Executives (DCEs), tour and site guides, Heads of
Departments and officials of the GTA, as well as the media.
The programme was
structured to discuss the draft Legislative Instrument (LI) on Tourism (Tourist
Sites) Regulations, 2019, while enabling the participants to make inputs.
Mr Sampson said the
Authority has already toured Greater-Accra, Volta and Northern Regions to
brainstorm with stakeholders on the draft L.I.
The L.I., he said,
when documented would give an impetus to the GTA’s bid to transform the tourism
sector with clearly-defined standards and guidelines.
“It is our aim to make
tourism attraction sites and hospitality facilities more interesting to visit
in order to ensure economic growth,” he said.
Mr Sampson said in
view of this, the Authority would continue to engage key players in the
industry to expose them to the best practices.
GNA
