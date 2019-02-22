Hundreds of tour and site guides undergo training in Kumasi

By Stephen Asante, GNA



Kumasi, Feb. 22, GNA - Four hundred and ninety-three (493) tour and site guides across the country have undergone training to build their capacities for optimum performance in the discharge of their duties.

The training, organized by the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), is in line with its agenda to inject professionalism in the work of key players in the tourism industry.

“We are determined to maintain high standards in the industry to help accrue the needed revenue and also bring enormous benefits to the nation,” Mr Ekow Sampson, acting Deputy Chief Executive Officer in-charge of Operations of the GTA, said.

He was speaking to the Ghana News Agency in Kumasi, on the sidelines of a day’s consultative stakeholders’ meeting, targeting participants from the Ashanti, Brong-East and Ahafo regions.

Those who attended included District Chief Executives (DCEs), tour and site guides, Heads of Departments and officials of the GTA, as well as the media.

The programme was structured to discuss the draft Legislative Instrument (LI) on Tourism (Tourist Sites) Regulations, 2019, while enabling the participants to make inputs.

Mr Sampson said the Authority has already toured Greater-Accra, Volta and Northern Regions to brainstorm with stakeholders on the draft L.I.

The L.I., he said, when documented would give an impetus to the GTA’s bid to transform the tourism sector with clearly-defined standards and guidelines.

“It is our aim to make tourism attraction sites and hospitality facilities more interesting to visit in order to ensure economic growth,” he said.

Mr Sampson said in view of this, the Authority would continue to engage key players in the industry to expose them to the best practices.

