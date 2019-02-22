Home | News | Pay us or no referees for Hearts, Dreams friendly - RAG

Pay us or no referees for Hearts, Dreams friendly - RAG

Dan Soko

Sports News of Friday, 22 February 2019

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

Hearts Liberty SquadHearts will play Dream on Sunday

Referees Association of Ghana(RAG) Chairman Joe Debrah has disclosed that his outfit has not appointed any referee for Sunday's friendly game between Hearts of Oak and Dreams FC to be played at the Accra Sports Stadium.

According to him, both clubs have not contacted RAG because they already owe the association Gh 600 in a game they played sometime ago thus they will have to clear the debt before new officials are appointed for the game on Sunday

"As of now both clubs have failed to contact us for the said match so we have not nominated any referee for their match, he told Oyerepa FM

He revealed that both clubs have to settle their debt owed the association until a new referee is appointed for Sunday's game

"I am not even surprised they have not being able to because they owe us GHS 600 which they have failed to pay"

"The same two clubs played in a similar friendly and failed to pay in full what was due the Eastern region referees . Till they pay the amount they owe us, we will appoint no referee for their match", he added

Hearts of Oak and Dreams FC will battle it out for the S.T Nertey Memorial Cup on Sunday

Courtesy of GHANAsoccernet.com - Ghana's leading football news website. Click for more news.

