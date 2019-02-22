Ghana Premier League ranked 21st in Africa

Sports News of Friday, 22 February 2019

Source: starrfm.com.gh

GPL is rated 21st on the continent

The Ghana Premier League is ranked the 21st best in Africa in the last decade by eurotopteams

The ranking was done based on points amassed in CAF’s inter-clubs club competitions since February, 2019.

Within the last decade, Ghana have had only Berekum Chelsea, Medeama SC, Aduana Stars and Asante Kotoko SC making the group stages of either the CAF Champions League or the CAF Confederation Cup.

This has seen Ghana earning 372 points in that regard and lying 21st from 55 African leagues.

The list sees the Tunisian Ligue 1 toppling all other leagues on the continent.

Egypt Premier League is in the second place with Morocco, Algeria and DR Congo following in that order.