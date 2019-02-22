Ibrahim Yaro settling in well at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

Sports News of Friday, 22 February 2019

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

Former Medeama defender Ibrahim Yaro

Former Medeama defender Ibrahim Yaro says he's adapting to life quickly at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, revealing he is acclimatising well to his new surroundings.

The powerful Ghanaian defender has joined the USL Championship side on a season long loan from the Mauve and Yellows.

Yaro is currently on pre-season tour with the side in Salt Lake where he has impressed heavily in training.

And the centre-back has revealed he's settling at the club.

"I am very happy to be here. It's a great feeling, fantastic club with wonderful personalities," he told GHANAsoccernet.com

"We just joined and integrating into the squad. I have met some really nice people and I hope to work hard here.

"It's great club with great ambition and I hope to be part of history. It's a massive stepping stone for me and I hope to make it count."

The former Ghana Under-21 defender was one of the most established centre-backs in the Ghana Premier League prior to his departure.