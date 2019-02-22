Kevin-Prince Boateng left out of Barcelona squad to face Sevilla

Sports News of Friday, 22 February 2019

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

Kevin has played two games for Barca since joining in January

Barcelona have left out Kevin-Prince Boateng in their match day squad for the La Liga clash against Sevilla on Saturday.

The 31-year-old will not be involved at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan after making his debut against the same side in the Copa del Rey on January 23.

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde has announced his squad for the trip and does not include the Ghanaian.

Boateng was left out of Tuesday's Champions League clash with Lyon in France.

He has made two appearances for the side since joining on loan from Sassuolo.