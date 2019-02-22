Home | News | Abokifx under virus attack, Google develops technical glitch showing Naira at N182/$1

Abokifx under virus attack, Google develops technical glitch showing Naira at N182/$1

Dan Soko
  • A Google glitch on Naira to Dollar rate causes panic among Nigerians.
  • Abokifx, a popular forex market is experiencing a virus attack.
  • Abokifx says Naira rates remain unchanged, Google currently diagnosing the technical fault.

Abokifx, a popular forex market is experiencing a virus attack as Google developed technical glitch on Friday showing a forex conversion of Nigerian Naira at N182 per dollar.

This development has thrown Nigerians on social media in a frenzy mood ahead of Saturday's Presidential and National Assembly elections.

undefined

In a series of tweets on Friday, Abokifx dismissed reports that the Naira has soared to N182 per dollar.

Screenshot of abokifx website

“Our website is currently under a virus attack." “Rates remain unchanged!!! We are working to have it restored our website. Please bear with us.

Google says it is currently diagnosing the technical fault. "We’re aware of an issue causing inaccurate conversions for Nigerian Naira currency, so we will remove the conversion onebox from appearing in search results until we are able to diagnose the issue." This is not the first time Google will be experiencing technical glitches with its currency conversion.

Last year, the tech giant also goofed putting the Naira rate at N182 per dollar and the technical fault has also affected Pakistani Rupee this year.

The true state of the Naira

Naira and dollars

Naira closed N358 to the dollar at the parallel market on Friday, trading below the usual N360/$1 as election mood sets in.

It closed N470 and N408 against the Pound and Euro respectively. 

On the official market side, it closed flat at N306.80 per dollar.

At the Investors’ & Exporters’ FX Window (I&E FX), the currency closed at N361.49 to the dollar from N361.71 it traded on Thursday.

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

