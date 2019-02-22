Home | News | Ghana is seeking more investors to mine bauxite

Ghana is seeking more investors to mine bauxite

Dan Soko
  • The Ghanaian government is doing all within its power to attract more investors to mine bauxite in the country.
  • President Akufo-Addo said this will help establish an integrated aluminum industry in Ghana.
  • Meanwhile, the Ghana Integrated Aluminum Development Corporation, has been set up to spearhead Ghana’s commitment to creating an integrated aluminum industry.

President Akufo-Addo has indicated that the government will send a request for proposal by the end of February to attract private investors to help in the development of an integrated aluminum industry in Ghana.

He said this is to ensure that Ghana’s goal of building a leading integrated aluminum industry is achieved in a timely manner. He added that the necessary structures have been put in place to make this possible.

“We intend also to mine at long last our bauxite deposits, in order to establish an integrated aluminum industry in Ghana. The Ghana Integrated Aluminum Development Corporation, a statutory corporation has been set up with the support of parliament to spearhead Ghana’s commitment to creating an integrated aluminum industry.”

He added that the key stakeholders have begun consultations.

“Since its formation, the leadership of the corporation has been working tirelessly with transaction advisors and other stakeholders to ensure that all steps are taken to realize the set objectives.”

The government of Ghana signs bauxite deal with a Chinese company

The Ghanaian government sealed an agreement with the Chinese government to sell Ghana’s bauxite to China’s Sinohydro Group Limited and in return receive $2 billion to undertake infrastructural projects in the country [Ghana].

In 2018, Ghana’s parliament approved by resolution the deferred payment agreements between the Government of Ghana and Sinohydro Corporation Limited for USD 646.6 million. The amount is the first tranche of the USD 2 billion to support the construction of priority infrastructure projects in the country.

Meanwhile, some economists and the Minority in Parliament are against the deal calling on the government to classify it as a loan.

The Minority subsequently petitioned the International Monetary Fund (IMF) over the issue seeking clarification as to whether the facility is a loan or not.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



NDC Primaries: Accra Polling Stations List Out

February 22, 2019

Nana Hosts 4 Heads of States

February 22, 2019

MTN Appoints New Music Head

February 22, 2019

Ghc 200m Locked At Menzgold– Minister Tells Soldiers

February 22, 2019

Mahama Pays Tribute To Lee Ocran

February 22, 2019

140 Cars For Ghana Armed Forces

February 22, 2019

Influential Zongo Man Presses Alarm Button

February 22, 2019

Kwabena Agyapong Honoured

February 22, 2019

MOST POPULAR

Asking NPP, NDC to deal with vigilantism is narrow approach - Prof. Gatsi

February 21, 2019

Akufo-Addo lauds Energy Ministry for leading solar power drive

February 21, 2019

Asuokwaw accident: 5 dead, 40 injured

February 21, 2019

The 2019 Back2Africa Festival & Tour to be launched

February 21, 2019

First West Africa International Health Summit begins in Accra

February 21, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!