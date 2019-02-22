Home | News | Ghana’s largest opposition goes to poll on Saturday to elect their presidential candidate for the 2020 election

Ghana’s largest opposition goes to poll on Saturday to elect their presidential candidate for the 2020 election

Dan Soko

The election is scheduled to hold on Saturday, February 23, 2019.

About 280,000 delegates are expected to cast their vote to elect a flag bearer to represent the party in the upcoming 2020 elections.

The election will take place in all the party’s constituencies nationwide and will be conducted by the country’s electoral body, the Electoral Commission.

Provisions have also been made for voters who might not be in the country to cast their ballot.

Seven aspirants will face off.

They include former President John Dramani Mahama, the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Kingsford Sumani Bagbin; former Vice Chancellor of University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Prof. Joshua Alabi, former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Mr Sylvester Mensah, the rest are a former Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr Ekwow Spio-Garbrah; businessman, Alhaji Nurideen Iddrisu, and, Mr Goosie Tanoh, a cadre.

The Ghana Police Service has, in relation to the election, issued a warning that it would not tolerate or permit any person or group of individuals who would parade themselves as external security before, during and after the presidential primary.

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

