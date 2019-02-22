Home | News | Princess Shyngle talks about throwing her dildos away because of her new boyfriend

Princess Shyngle talks about throwing her dildos away because of her new boyfriend

Dan Soko

The Gambian actress in a recent interaction with fans has mentioned that her unknown Nigerian boyfriend has the best and biggest ‘love stick’ she has ever had.

Shyngle who was once in the news for saying that her sexy dildo satisfies her more than 99.9% of the guys she’s ever dated, has now disclosed that she’s trashed her sex toys because her new mystery boyfriend has the best one-eyed snake her prison purse ever had.

For this and her Val’s Day car gift, she has rated Nigerian men as the best during a Q and A session with her followers on Instagram.

Princess Shyngle's Instastory posts

