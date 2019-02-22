Shatta Wale out with “Crazy” video off “Reign” album

The afro-dancehall song which is 7th off of his “Reign” album released in 2018 has enjoyed good airwaves.

Produced by MOG Beatz, the song comes with a ‘fire-filled’ video directed by award-winning Nigerian director, Sesan.

In the 3 minutes video, Shatta Wale is seen chilling out with his friends and some hot girls while showing off his watch, cars, shoes and ‘girls’.

Enjoy the full music video below and don’t forget to add your views.