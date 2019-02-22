Unapologethick Friday: Lydia Forson’s Friday look is goals

Lydia says it’s funky Friday with this casual hippy look on her Instagram page. The actress looks simple and fab in a tee and straight legged jeans.

Ms Forson Friday wear consists of a black-tee with ashy graphic design in front and ripped straight legged jeans for a groovy vibe. With dainty open toe high heels on her feet.

Her accessories consist of a dangling black choker and dangling silver earrings. She finished off by packing her healthy natural fro into a high puff.

I see some weight loss too. Can you also spot the new trim figure?