CAF CC Preview; Can Kotoko upset Nkana’s home invincibility?

By Dennis Osei Gyamfi / Stephen O. Appiah, GNA



Accra, Feb 23, GNA - The town of Kitwe, will come to a halt on Sunday, February 24, when the two biggest football brands in both Zambia and Ghana, meet in match day three of the 2018/19 Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Confederation Cup.

Twelve times Zambian Super League Champions Nkana FC, host 24 times Ghana Premier League Champions in one of Group C matches at 13:00 GMT at the Nkana Stadium.

Nkana, is coming into this match on the back of a 2-1 win over Al Hilal in their last home match in the competition and have not lost a single game at home, in any continental club competition in 43 years.

The win, saw Nkana remain fourth on the group standings, but they are only behind the leaders, Zesco United on goal-difference.

The Red Devils have scored nine goals and conceded only two in their last five home games in all African campaign.

After extending contract of their star-man by two years, Nkana would look to Freddy Tshimanga to help his side register another win after he netted against Al Hilal.

The inform Congolese attacker has been involved in five goals (three goals, two assist) in his last five matches for side.

Coach Beston Chambeshi would be pleased with the return of his Ghanaian defender Richard Ocran from suspension. Ocran has also penned a two-year contract extension this week.

Meanwhile, Kotoko on the other hand, recorded a 2-1 win over Zambian champions Zesco United at home on match-day two earlier this month.

As a result, the Ghanaian giants are placed third on the group standings and they are also behind Zesco on goal-difference.

The Porcupines Warriors have failed to register a goal in their last two visits to Zambia and have also failed to keep a clean sheet either.

With the absence of midfielder Richard Senanu, who has been a screen for their defence, his replacement would however be the experienced Jordan Opoku.

Burkinabe striker Sogne Yacouba would hope to score a goal of his own in the campaign so far having made four assists.

Nkana FC have won all their two previous home games against Ghanaian clubs, having beaten Hearts of Oak 2-0 in 1986 and Kotoko 1-0 in 1993, both occasions in the Champions League.

With their opponent’s home invincibility in CAF competition’s, the Porcupine Warriors would hope to be the first club to win at the Nkana Stadium in Africa club competition.

Egyptian referee Ahmed Ghandour would officiate the match between Nkana and Kotoko.

Nkana’s probable Line up (4-3-3): Kelvin Malunga, Hassan Kessy, Musa Mohammed, Adama Bahn, Joseph Musounda, Harrison Chisala, Shadrick Malambo, Freddy Tshimenga, Kelvin Kampamba, Walter Bwalya and Ronald Kampamba.

Kotoko’s probable line up (4-2-3-1): Felix Annan, Augustin Sefa, Amos Frimpong (C), Agyemang Badu, Ishmeah Ganiu, Kwabena Bonsu, Habib Mohamed, Maxwell Baako, Emmanuel Gyamfi, Abdul Fatau and Sougne Yacouba.

GNA