CAF CC Preview; Can Kotoko upset Nkana’s home invincibility?

By
Dennis Osei Gyamfi / Stephen O. Appiah, GNA
Accra, Feb 23, GNA -
The town of Kitwe, will come to a halt on Sunday, February 24, when the two
biggest football brands in both Zambia and Ghana, meet in match day three of
the 2018/19 Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Confederation Cup.
Twelve times Zambian
Super League Champions Nkana FC, host 24 times Ghana Premier League Champions
in one of Group C matches at 13:00 GMT at the Nkana Stadium.
Nkana, is coming into
this match on the back of a 2-1 win over Al Hilal in their last home match in
the competition and have not lost a single game at home, in any continental
club competition in 43 years.
The win, saw Nkana
remain fourth on the group standings, but they are only behind the leaders,
Zesco United on goal-difference.
The Red Devils have
scored nine goals and conceded only two in their last five home games in all
African campaign.
After extending
contract of their star-man by two years, Nkana would look to Freddy Tshimanga
to help his side register another win after he netted against Al Hilal.
The inform Congolese
attacker has been involved in five goals (three goals, two assist) in his last
five matches for side.
Coach Beston Chambeshi
would be pleased with the return of his Ghanaian defender Richard Ocran from
suspension. Ocran has also penned a two-year contract extension this week.
Meanwhile, Kotoko on
the other hand, recorded a 2-1 win over Zambian champions Zesco United at home
on match-day two earlier this month.
As a result, the
Ghanaian giants are placed third on the group standings and they are also
behind Zesco on goal-difference.
The Porcupines
Warriors have failed to register a goal in their last two visits to Zambia and
have also failed to keep a clean sheet either.
With the absence of
midfielder Richard Senanu, who has been a screen for their defence, his
replacement would however be the experienced Jordan Opoku.
Burkinabe striker
Sogne Yacouba would hope to score a goal of his own in the campaign so far
having made four assists.
Nkana FC have won all
their two previous home games against Ghanaian clubs, having beaten Hearts of
Oak 2-0 in 1986 and Kotoko 1-0 in 1993, both occasions in the Champions League.
With their opponent’s
home invincibility in CAF competition’s, the Porcupine Warriors would hope to
be the first club to win at the Nkana Stadium in Africa club competition.
Egyptian referee Ahmed
Ghandour would officiate the match between Nkana and Kotoko.
Nkana’s probable Line
up (4-3-3): Kelvin Malunga, Hassan Kessy, Musa Mohammed, Adama Bahn, Joseph
Musounda, Harrison Chisala, Shadrick Malambo, Freddy Tshimenga, Kelvin
Kampamba, Walter Bwalya and Ronald Kampamba.
Kotoko’s probable line
up (4-2-3-1): Felix Annan, Augustin Sefa, Amos Frimpong (C), Agyemang Badu,
Ishmeah Ganiu, Kwabena Bonsu, Habib Mohamed, Maxwell Baako, Emmanuel Gyamfi,
Abdul Fatau and Sougne Yacouba.
GNA
