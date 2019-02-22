Home | News | CAF CC Preview; Can Kotoko upset Nkana’s home invincibility?

CAF CC Preview; Can Kotoko upset Nkana’s home invincibility?

Dan Soko

By Dennis Osei Gyamfi / Stephen O. Appiah, GNA

Accra, Feb 23, GNA - The town of Kitwe, will come to a halt on Sunday, February 24, when the two biggest football brands in both Zambia and Ghana, meet in match day three of the 2018/19 Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Confederation Cup.

Twelve times Zambian Super League Champions Nkana FC, host 24 times Ghana Premier League Champions in one of Group C matches at 13:00 GMT at the Nkana Stadium.

Nkana, is coming into this match on the back of a 2-1 win over Al Hilal in their last home match in the competition and have not lost a single game at home, in any continental club competition in 43 years.

The win, saw Nkana remain fourth on the group standings, but they are only behind the leaders, Zesco United on goal-difference.

The Red Devils have scored nine goals and conceded only two in their last five home games in all African campaign.

After extending contract of their star-man by two years, Nkana would look to Freddy Tshimanga to help his side register another win after he netted against Al Hilal.

The inform Congolese attacker has been involved in five goals (three goals, two assist) in his last five matches for side.

Coach Beston Chambeshi would be pleased with the return of his Ghanaian defender Richard Ocran from suspension. Ocran has also penned a two-year contract extension this week.

Meanwhile, Kotoko on the other hand, recorded a 2-1 win over Zambian champions Zesco United at home on match-day two earlier this month.

As a result, the Ghanaian giants are placed third on the group standings and they are also behind Zesco on goal-difference.

The Porcupines Warriors have failed to register a goal in their last two visits to Zambia and have also failed to keep a clean sheet either.

With the absence of midfielder Richard Senanu, who has been a screen for their defence, his replacement would however be the experienced Jordan Opoku.

Burkinabe striker Sogne Yacouba would hope to score a goal of his own in the campaign so far having made four assists.

Nkana FC have won all their two previous home games against Ghanaian clubs, having beaten Hearts of Oak 2-0 in 1986 and Kotoko 1-0 in 1993, both occasions in the Champions League.

With their opponent’s home invincibility in CAF competition’s, the Porcupine Warriors would hope to be the first club to win at the Nkana Stadium in Africa club competition.

Egyptian referee Ahmed Ghandour would officiate the match between Nkana and Kotoko.

Nkana’s probable Line up (4-3-3): Kelvin Malunga, Hassan Kessy, Musa Mohammed, Adama Bahn, Joseph Musounda, Harrison Chisala, Shadrick Malambo, Freddy Tshimenga, Kelvin Kampamba, Walter Bwalya and Ronald Kampamba.

Kotoko’s probable line up (4-2-3-1): Felix Annan, Augustin Sefa, Amos Frimpong (C), Agyemang Badu, Ishmeah Ganiu, Kwabena Bonsu, Habib Mohamed, Maxwell Baako, Emmanuel Gyamfi, Abdul Fatau and Sougne Yacouba.

GNA

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



NDC Primaries: Accra Polling Stations List Out

February 22, 2019

Nana Hosts 4 Heads of States

February 22, 2019

MTN Appoints New Music Head

February 22, 2019

Ghc 200m Locked At Menzgold– Minister Tells Soldiers

February 22, 2019

Mahama Pays Tribute To Lee Ocran

February 22, 2019

140 Cars For Ghana Armed Forces

February 22, 2019

Influential Zongo Man Presses Alarm Button

February 22, 2019

Kwabena Agyapong Honoured

February 22, 2019

MOST POPULAR

Asking NPP, NDC to deal with vigilantism is narrow approach - Prof. Gatsi

February 21, 2019

Akufo-Addo lauds Energy Ministry for leading solar power drive

February 21, 2019

Asuokwaw accident: 5 dead, 40 injured

February 21, 2019

The 2019 Back2Africa Festival & Tour to be launched

February 21, 2019

First West Africa International Health Summit begins in Accra

February 21, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!