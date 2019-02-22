Rev Opuni-Frimpong commends President for his call to dialogue on vigilantism

By
Lydia Kukua Asamoah, GNA
Accra, Feb 22, GNA - The
Reverend Dr Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong, a lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University
of Science and Technology has commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
for his directive to the two main Political Parties to take steps to disband
vigilante groups.
He said that
declaration of the President during his State of Nation Address to Parliament
on Thursday, was very encouraging.
That suggested that
the President was listening to the recent public outcry on the need to disband
the political militants.
Speaking to the Ghana
News Agency in an interview on Friday, Rev Opuni-Frimpong, who is also the
immediate-past General-Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana said the
President’s one week call on the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National
Democratic Congress (NDC) to dialogue, disband and disarm the militant groups
is “very good”.
He said a dialoguing
process was a very good start since both parties “have all hurt each other
through the acts of vigilantism and therefore one way of healing themselves was
through the dialogue-sitting down and talk”.
“So the dialogue is
helpful-that we do not start with legislation and law but dialogue, which will
give us a lasting resolution”.
He pleaded to the
leadership of NPP and NDC to accept the call to attend the dialogue.
“They must accept that
Ghanaians are not comfortable about the presence of political militias and they
must respond to the concerns and the fears of Ghanaians.”
Rev Opuni-Frimpong
said what Ghanaians needed now was at least, the acceptance of the Political
Parties within the one week dialogue timeline given by the President.
At least they can meet
within the one-week call to start the process, after which, they could come out
and ask for more time to address the issues, he said.
The Reverend said the
two parties would also need an “honest broker” or a mediator, who would be a third
party in the person of an individual or a group of persons or even an
institution, which they could all trust and respect just like in the Dagbon
experience.
He explained that the
broker would be considered as a fair party who would deal fairly with all the
two sides during the dialoguing processes in case of a deadlock.
“It could be a
well-respected traditional ruler like the Asantehene, the Okyehene, the chief
of Asogli, or even entities like the ECOWAS, the African Union or United
Nations, when it became more entrenched.
He expressed his
happiness that both former Presidents Rawlings and Kufuor have all supported
the call to dialogue and have asked the parties to take advantage to deal with
the phenomenon.
Rev Opuni-Frimpong
said as a long term measure, Ghana would still need a law or legislation to
deal with these vigilante and militants groups, adding that, for now, there was
no need to start with a legislation, “I pray and hope we don’t get there for
now”.
Meanwhile Rev
Opuni-Frimpong has again praised President Akufo-Addo for his comment to the
effect that “his eyes are not on the next election but on the next generation”.
He asked all the political party activists to
make that statement of the President, as their philosophy and think about the well-being
of the next generation and Ghana ahead of them- if they really have their eyes
on the next generation”.
GNA
