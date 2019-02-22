GTTA to hold justify your inclusion ahead of World championships

Accra, Feb 23, GNA - The Ghana Table Tennis Association (GTT), will hold a justify your inclusion for players on Saturday, February 23, at the DG Hathiramani Sports Hall at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The justify, is part of the Association’s preparations towards the World, Junior, Cadet and mini cadet championships in April 2019.

Ghana, has been handed the mantle to host two major International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) tournaments in April.

The two World Championships; the World Junior Circuit (WJC) and African Junior and Cadet Championship (AJCC), would take place in Accra from the April 1-5 and April 7 to 13, 2019 respectively.

The WJC, is one of the ITTF junior circuits, where players across the globe amass points to qualify for the end-of-the-year World Junior Finals, while the AJCC is Africa’s qualifiers for the World Junior Championship as well as a platform to select African team for the World Cadet Challenge.

Ghana would hope to put up a spirited performance in the championships as the country host the world for the first time in the sport.

GNA