GTTA to hold justify your inclusion ahead of World championships

Accra, Feb 23, GNA -
The Ghana Table Tennis Association (GTT), will hold a justify your inclusion
for players on Saturday, February 23, at the DG Hathiramani Sports Hall at the
Accra Sports Stadium.
The justify, is part
of the Association’s preparations towards the World, Junior, Cadet and mini
cadet championships in April 2019.
Ghana, has been handed
the mantle to host two major International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF)
tournaments in April.
The two World
Championships; the World Junior Circuit (WJC) and African Junior and Cadet
Championship (AJCC), would take place in Accra from the April 1-5 and April 7
to 13, 2019 respectively.
The WJC, is one of the
ITTF junior circuits, where players across the globe amass points to qualify
for the end-of-the-year World Junior Finals, while the AJCC is Africa’s
qualifiers for the World Junior Championship as well as a platform to select
African team for the World Cadet Challenge.
Ghana would hope to
put up a spirited performance in the championships as the country host the
world for the first time in the sport.
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article