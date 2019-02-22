Hearts CEO in USA for family and business affairs

By Dennis Osei Gyamfi, GNA



Accra, Feb 23, GNA - Mr Mark Noonan, the Chief Executive Officer of the club, has returned to the United States of America (USA), to attend to family and business issues.

A release signed by Mr. Kwame Opare Addo, Communications Manager of the club said, Mr Noonan whilst in the USA, would also engage in business meetings, that would benefit the club.

It added that, the head coach Kim Grant would run the Technical Department, with Mr. Edmund Adu handling all Business Operations, under the guidance of the Board Chairman.

Meanwhile, the Phobians would engage Dreams FC in the S.T Nettey Memorial Cup.

The game scheduled for Sunday, February, 24 at the Accra Sports Stadium would be in honour of the late S.T Nettey.

Mr. Samuel Tetteh Nettey used to be spiritual head and patron of the club, before he passed on in 2007.

The late ST, as he was affectionately called, was the son of the Principal Founder of the Club, Asafoatse C.B. Nettey.

He also served as Commissioner of Labour and Social Welfare under the regime of the late General J.A Ankrah of the National Liberation Council (NLC).

GNA