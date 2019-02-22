Hearts CEO in USA for family and business affairs

By
Dennis Osei Gyamfi, GNA
Accra, Feb 23, GNA -
Mr Mark Noonan, the Chief Executive Officer of the club, has returned to the
United States of America (USA), to attend to family and business issues.
A release signed by
Mr. Kwame Opare Addo, Communications Manager of the club said, Mr Noonan whilst
in the USA, would also engage in business meetings, that would benefit the
club.
It added that, the
head coach Kim Grant would run the Technical Department, with Mr. Edmund Adu
handling all Business Operations, under the guidance of the Board Chairman.
Meanwhile, the
Phobians would engage Dreams FC in the S.T Nettey Memorial Cup.
The game scheduled for
Sunday, February, 24 at the Accra Sports Stadium would be in honour of the late
S.T Nettey.
Mr. Samuel Tetteh
Nettey used to be spiritual head and patron of the club, before he passed on in
2007.
The late ST, as he was
affectionately called, was the son of the Principal Founder of the Club,
Asafoatse C.B. Nettey.
He also served as
Commissioner of Labour and Social Welfare under the regime of the late General
J.A Ankrah of the National Liberation Council (NLC).
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article