Mobile technology to ensure transparency in Senegal vote

With voters in Senegal ready to head to the ballot box on Sunday for presidential elections, Senegalese civil society observers have been preparing for weeks.

Using web and mobile applications to ensure the transparency and integrity of the elections, activity at the polling stations across the country will be communicated in real time via a website, created by Tuwindi Foundation, a Malian rights organisation.

