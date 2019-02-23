Home | News | Ayawaso West Wuogon looked like Afghanistan – Mahama

Ayawaso West Wuogon looked like Afghanistan – Mahama

Dan Soko

General News of Saturday, 23 February 2019

Source: 3news.com

JOHN MAHAMA FRESHESTFormer President John Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has expressed disappointment in his successor, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for describing the violence during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election as an “isolated incident”.

He said if the president had borne the brunt of the violence, he would not have described the events as such.

The former president was commenting on the incident in an interview on Accra-based Radio Gold. Despite the widely condemned violence, President Akufo-Addo had congratulated the winner, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, in a statement.

The three-time leader of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) had described events during the by-elections as isolated.

The violence during the January 31 by-election led to gunshots fired, particularly around the residence of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate.

Gunshots were fired at the residence of Delali Kwasi Brempong, whose party withdrew from the by-elections A scuffle at the La Bawaleshie Presbyterian Polling Station involving uniformed men said to be National Security Council operatives has received nationwide condemnation.

The masked men are believed to be trained militia of the NPP. They attacked all manner of persons including Member of Parliament of Ningo Prampram Constituency Sam Nartey George.

“It looked like Afghanistan,” Mr Mahama said in the interview on Friday. “You can’t believe this is Ghana.”

The former president had already met with the diplomatic community to apprise them of how events unfolded at Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency.

He said the issues have to be dealt with immediately.

This comes a day after President Akufo-Addo called on the leadership of both the NPP and the NDC to meet to voluntarily disband all militias within their folds.

Akufo-Addo wants NPP, NDC to disband vigilante groups or else… He said the security agencies will be on stand-by for an outcome of the meeting.

The president at the delivery of his State of the Nation address on Thursday said he will initiate a legislation on the matter if the parties are not able to come out with a feasible resolution.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



NDC Presidential Primary: Polls Open

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primary: 2083 Vote In Sagnarigu, Tamale North Constituencies

February 23, 2019

Police Warn NDC

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primary: Confusion At Ningo Prampram Constituency

February 23, 2019

NDC Executives ‘Clash’ With Mahama Over Appointments

February 23, 2019

NDC Polls: Police Must Be On Top

February 23, 2019

NDC Hawk Fights Police …Over Wanted List

February 23, 2019

Tight Security At NDC Presidential Primary

February 23, 2019

MOST POPULAR

GHC200m locked up in Menzgold; we'll pay clients with NAM1 assets – Ofori-Atta

February 22, 2019

There is glimmer of hope for Menzgold clients

February 22, 2019

National Security officer grabbed for swindling four VRA staff

February 22, 2019

President presents GAF with vehicles

February 22, 2019

A total of 260,000 delegates to vote in NDC primaries

February 22, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!