NDC Race: Ballot boxes tampered with – Alabi raises concern

General News of Saturday, 23 February 2019

Joshua Alabi Pulseplay videoJoshua Alabi, flagbearer-aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)

Flagbearer aspirant of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Prof. Joshua Alabi, has claimed the Presidential primaries slated for today Saturday, February 23 has been hugely compromised.

According to the academician, he has incontrovertible information that ahead of the election, some of the ballot boxes have been tampered with.

“We had our seals on ballot boxes and we asked our reps in the region to wait and check the seals before they are opened but before they reached the region the seals on the boxes had been removed and it is a source of worry for us. Our people are challenging all these things but nobody is giving them the required hearing and for us it’s absurd.

“There is a problem in Prampram constituency where there has been an alteration in the list of delegates and they are also resisting it there. That is also quite worrying, my people have sent pictures of the ballot boxes without the seals in the various regions to me and I think that our party should go beyond some of these things and come out with something very credible that can assist all of us in the 2020 election,” the former Rector of the University of Professional Studies, Accra told Starr News on Friday, a day before the elections.

A total of 260,000 delegates will cast their ballot in all the 275 constituencies across the country to elect a Flagbearer to lead the NDC into the 2020 elections.

Former President John Mahama is widely tipped by political watchers to win the elections convincingly.

He goes into the contest with six other candidates including former Rector of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) Prof. Joshua Alabi, Second Deputy Speaker, Alban Dagbin, former CEO of National Health Insurance Commission, Sylvester Mensah, former Minister for Trade and Industry, Ekwow Spio-Garbrah.

The rest are Mr Goozie Tanoh and Nurudeen Alhassan.

