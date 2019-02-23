MTN MoMo to go down Saturday night for upgrade

Business News of Saturday, 23 February 2019

Source: starrfm.com.gh

MTN in a statement expressed its regret to customers over the incident

Telecom giant MTN has announced its mobile money services will be down on Saturday, February 23, at 11pm for a scheduled upgrade of the service.

The Momo service will, however, be up by Sunday, February 24 at 5am.

MTN in a statement expressed its regret to customers over the incident.

There are currently 31 million registered Mobile Money accounts, according to the Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems Limited (GhIPPS). Ghana’s population is estimated to be about 28 million.