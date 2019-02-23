Home | News | MTN MoMo to go down Saturday night for upgrade

MTN MoMo to go down Saturday night for upgrade

Dan Soko

Business News of Saturday, 23 February 2019

Source: starrfm.com.gh

MTNNMTN in a statement expressed its regret to customers over the incident

Telecom giant MTN has announced its mobile money services will be down on Saturday, February 23, at 11pm for a scheduled upgrade of the service.

The Momo service will, however, be up by Sunday, February 24 at 5am.

MTN in a statement expressed its regret to customers over the incident.

There are currently 31 million registered Mobile Money accounts, according to the Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems Limited (GhIPPS). Ghana’s population is estimated to be about 28 million.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



NDC Presidential Primary: Polls Open

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primary: 2083 Vote In Sagnarigu, Tamale North Constituencies

February 23, 2019

Police Warn NDC

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primary: Confusion At Ningo Prampram Constituency

February 23, 2019

NDC Executives ‘Clash’ With Mahama Over Appointments

February 23, 2019

NDC Polls: Police Must Be On Top

February 23, 2019

NDC Hawk Fights Police …Over Wanted List

February 23, 2019

Tight Security At NDC Presidential Primary

February 23, 2019

MOST POPULAR

GHC200m locked up in Menzgold; we'll pay clients with NAM1 assets – Ofori-Atta

February 22, 2019

There is glimmer of hope for Menzgold clients

February 22, 2019

National Security officer grabbed for swindling four VRA staff

February 22, 2019

President presents GAF with vehicles

February 22, 2019

A total of 260,000 delegates to vote in NDC primaries

February 22, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!