GCPP Endorses Nana Akufo-Addo's Call To End Vigilantism    

Dan Soko

The leadership of the Great Consolidated Popular Party has reaffirmed its stand and agreed with the president to bring an end to the increasing threats of political vigilantism within the country. Dr Henry Lartey, Chairman and leader of Great Consolidated Popular Party made this known on his Facebook wall on Friday.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called on the leadership of the two leading political parties, National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to help find a lasting solution to the menace of political vigilantism in Ghana.

The post reads:

The Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP) who have participated in a number of fora organised by NCCE and IDEG on the same matter agrees with the president that the citizens and future generations would not forgive us the current leaders if we sit aloof for the country’s peace to be undermined by politically related violence.

We are very pleased that the President has personally asked the leadership of the NPP to write to the NDC so that they could together plan a meeting, possibly, next week to find ways to end the increasing threats of political vigilantism in Ghana.

Mr. President's passionate call and assurance that the failure of the leadership of the two major political parties to end political-related violence as a result of vigilantism will compel him to initiate a Legislative Instrument to end the practice himself are worthy of commendation.

The time has come for us to put to an end once and for all this ticking time-bomb and political-related violence.

Ghanaians want to continue the democratic dispensation with peace. Violence is totally not acceptable.

God bless our homeland Ghana.

Long live DOMESTICATION

Dr. Henry Herbert Lartey

Chairman/Leader

Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP)

About the Author:

Dan Soko
