Bawumia Off To UK For UK-Ghana Business Council Meeting

The Vice President of the Republic, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia left Accra, Ghana on Friday, 22nd February 2019 for London, United Kingdom to participate in the UK - Ghana Business Council meetings.

While in the UK, Vice President Bawumia will also deliver a lecture at the Royal Institute of International Affairs, Chatham House, on the topic "Ghana's Inclusive Economic Future: Approaches to Achieving Transformative Growth", and meet with captains of industry including officials of the London Stock Exchange.

He will also hold discussions with senior British government officials on ways to boost UK-Ghana relations.

Vice President Bawumia returns to Accra on Wednesday, 27th February 2019.

Signed:

Frank Agyei-Twum

Director of Communications

Office of the Vice President