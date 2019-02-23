Home | News | Accra Battle Decides Ghana Rugby Championship Semi-Finalists

Accra Battle Decides Ghana Rugby Championship Semi-Finalists

Dan Soko

A fierce battle between two-years champions Conquerors SC and Accra Rugby Club ended in a win for Conquerors by 43 points to 17 on Sunday 17 February 2019 in Accra. This result removed the uncertainty about who will compete in the 2019 Ghana Rugby Club Championship (GRCC) Semi-Finals.

Conquerors, at the top of the Accra Pool A Log with 20 points, will face the second-placed Dennis Foundation of the Cape Coast Pool B section. Dennis Foundation managed to get 14 Championship points behind Griffons on 19 points.

In the second match of the semi-finals, Griffons will play against Accra-based Dansoman Hurricanes who ended on 13 points in the Accra Pool.

The venue for the semi-finals has not been determined yet but it is likely to take place in Cape Coast on Saturday 23 February 2019.

The finals and third place playoffs are scheduled to take place in Accra on 2 March 2019 at on the same date as the upcoming Rugby Africa Annual General Assembly that will also take place on 2 March 2019 in Marrakech, Morocco.

According to Ghana Rugby Board Member and Tournament commissioner, Mr Steve Noi, the GRCC pool stages were completed without a hitch.

“The GRCC that was played for the first time when the President, Mr Herbert Mensah, and his administration took over the governance in June 2014 concluded the first phase for the fifth consecutive year without any problems. We are all looking forward to the knock-out stages of the 2019 GRCC,” Noi said.

The last day of the 2019 GRCC, 2 March 2019, coincides with a very important event of the African Rugby calendar for 2019 when African Unions will gather in Marrakech-Morocco for an important General Meeting.

About Ghana Rugby
Ghana Rugby is the official full member of both World Rugby (2017) and Rugby Africa in Ghana-West Africa and is responsible for the management and development of the Game Rugby Union in the country. The Union is governed by a Constitution and administers five KPAs (Key Performance Areas) namely: (1) Youth Development & Growth through the World Rugby “Get Into Rugby” Programme, (2) Women in Ghana Rugby, (3) Training & Education, (4) Domestic Competitions and (5) International Performance.

