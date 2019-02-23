Home | News | Hudson-Odoi shouldn't give up on Bayern Munich move - Gullit

Hudson-Odoi shouldn't give up on Bayern Munich move - Gullit

Dan Soko

Sports News of Saturday, 23 February 2019

Source: tribalfootball.com

Hudson Odoi Callum Hudson-Odoi

Former Chelsea star Ruud Gullit does not believe that Callum Hudson-Odoi should give up on his dream move to Bayern Munich.

The Chelsea youngster wanted to make the move in January, but Chelsea refused multiple offers from Bayern. However, he has refused to sign a new deal, which means a summer transfer is likely.

And Gullit hopes that he will persevere in his desire to leave for more playing time.

"It's the best thing to do for a lot of English youngsters. Go abroad, go and play, go wherever because the top six in England have no time for youngsters, they need instant success," he toldBeIn Sports.

"Holland, Germany, France, wherever, because you play, you play at a different level and because you play a different football.

"Sancho, fantastic. He would never get a chance in England. And now all of a sudden they say 'oh we want this player, we want him back'. How much is he worth now?

"There is a lot of players in Holland who will say to 'don't go to the Premier League' because you don't play anyway, and then you get a loan somewhere.

"It has been done by a professor, they found out that all the youngsters that play from 18 to 19 constantly playing first-team football, they're going to make it later on. The ones who play in the second team, on the bench, they will not make it.

"Hudson-Odoi, it's a big thing for him, I would say to him to go. You have all these players, Willian in front of you, Pedro in front of you, what are you going to do? You're not going to play."

Click Here to Comment on this Article

