We can't find NDC MPs who held 'bloody widow' placards - Parliament

General News of Saturday, 23 February 2019

Source: Myjoyonline.com

The Minority held placards with 'Bloody Widow' tags

Opposition MPs who characterised a new entrant as a “bloody widow” cannot be identified for possible punishment after the description was deemed distasteful and insensitive.

The Office of the Clerk of Parliament says despite viewing the footage in Parliament on that day, it could not identify the MPs who held the placards with the boldly written inscription “bloody widow” during a swearing-in ceremony.

That term was targeted at Lydia Alhassan said to be the widow of New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon Emmanuel Agarko who died November 2018.

There were bloody scenes in the ensuing by-election on 31st January 2019 during which at least 15 persons were hospitalized. She was declared the winner after the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the party of her main rival, pulled out of the two-horse race.

But feeling hard done in the polls, the NDC boycotted her swearing-in on February 6, 2019 citing the bloody circumstances surrounding her victory as another sign of insecurity under the Akufo-Addo government.

The NDC placards, however, attracted a backlash from sections of the public and on social media.