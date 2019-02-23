Home | News | Asking NPP, NDC to meet over vigilantism too simplistic – Mahama

Asking NPP, NDC to meet over vigilantism too simplistic – Mahama

Dan Soko

Politics of Saturday, 23 February 2019

Source: Myjoyonline.com

John Dramani Mahama Penplay videoFormer President John Dramani Mahama

Former President, John Mahama has described Nana Akufo-Addo’s call for the two major parties to dialogue on disbanding party militias “too simplistic.”

According to the former President, the menace has become complex, therefore, other players must be brought on board.

“The peace council, security experts and other players should be bought in,” Mahama told Accra based Radio Gold Friday.

He said some members of such illegal groups have infiltrated the state’s security, therefore, the state must find ways to “delist the vigilantes from the security forces.”

The NDC flagbearer aspirant was speaking in reaction to President Akufo-Addo’s call in his State of the Nation Address on Thursday.

The President said the leaders of the NPP and the NDC should meet as soon as possible, “next week,” he suggested.

If voluntary disbandment by the parties is not feasible, I will initiate legislation on this matter,” he noted.

John Mahama commended his arch-rival, saying “I am happy he has taken the initiative but was quick to add the “structure” the lawyer President was suggesting “is not right.”

“The structure he has taken won’t work. It’s too simplistic. The two parties alone cannot deal with it,” he reiterated.

[embedded content]

He said the tactics for ending party militias “needs time to be structured properly” and the NDC “would be ready to take part in any such conversation.”

Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election

On January 31, some armed men stormed a residence of Delali Kwesi Brempong causing some disturbances.

The National Security has claimed ownership, saying the men were deployed on intelligence that arms were being stockpiled there.

The NDC has, however, rebuffed the assertion, claiming that the men are members of the NPP affiliated militia, “Invincible forces.”

NDC office shooting

On February 18, an altercation between an NDC member and a member of NDC militia, the Hawks, turned fatal after the Hawks member shot the other NDC member.

Police are still investigating the incident and have placed a wanted tag on some Hawks members who have been linked to the crime.

