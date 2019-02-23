Michael Sarpong on target for Rayon Sport in Rwandan league

Sports News of Saturday, 23 February 2019

Source: Footballmadeinghana.com

Michael Sarpong has been in fin form

Former Dreams FC goal poacher Michael Sarpong was on target for Rayon Sport as they lashed Mukura FC by 3-0 in the Rwandan League.

Michael who lasted the entire duration of the game found the back of the net on the 28th minute to increase the tally for his side after Seif had opened the scoring in the 8th minute.

Ulimwengu cemented the victory with another beautiful finish on the 68th to leave the score at 3-0 for the visitors.

The Ghanaian striker wowed all at the Stade Huye in Butare when he beautifully trapped the ball and released a sweet curler to stamp his sides dominance over their hosts.

The win has taken Rayon Sport to second spot, ousting Mukura FC who were occupying that position.

Michael has also taken his goal tally for the Rwandan side to 8 after 13 games.

Watch video below