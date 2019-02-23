Kevin-Prince Boateng left out of Barcelona squad to face Sevilla

Kevin-Prince Boateng, Barcelona forward

Barcelona have left out Kevin-Prince Boateng in their match day squad for the La Liga clash against Sevilla on Saturday.

The 31-year-old will not be involved at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan after making his debut against the same side in the Copa del Rey on January 23.

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde has announced his squad for the trip and does not include the Ghanaian.

Boateng was left out of Tuesday's Champions League clash with Lyon in France.

He has made a single appearance for the side since joining on loan from Sassuolo.