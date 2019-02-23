Giving to the needy is part of my life - Christian Atsu

Sports News of Saturday, 23 February 2019
Christian Atsu
Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu says given to the needy is part of his life.
The 27-year-old has been hailed for his massive humanitarian efforts since he broke into the European limelight.
The Ghana international is building a school to cater for about 300 deprived children in his native country while he has been involved in several humanitarian works.
The former FC Porto and Chelsea player says giving back to the needy is part of his life.
“I donate often, so they can buy food and stuff,” says Atsu, who vividly remembers sharing a cramped bedroom with his mother, twin sister – now a nurse – and four other siblings.
He has been revived since he joined Magpies from Chelsea.
