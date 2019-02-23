Mahama’s popularity on trial as NDC decides today

Politics of Saturday, 23 February 2019

Source: Starrfm.com.gh

Former President, John Mahama

Former President John Mahama’s popularity in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will be put to test today as he battles six other aspirants for the flagbearer slot of the party ahead of the 2020 elections.

Over 260,000 delegates of the NDC will be voting across the 275 constituencies in the country to elect a leader who must win with a simple majority of the votes.

Some of the contestants are former appointees of the former President in the erstwhile NDC government who say they can do better than their boss. The aspirants include former NHIA boss Sylvester Mensah, former Trade minister Dr. Spio-Gabrah, former Majority leader Alban Bagbin and former VC of UPSA Professor Joshua Alabi .

The election will be supervised by the electoral commission.

Ahead of the polls, professor Alabi has claimed there are attempts to compromise the process in favour of one of the candidates – Mahama has endured such accusations from supporters of the other candidates.

He told Starr News Friday there is evidence to suggest an attempt to compromise the polls.

“Some of the seals to some of the boxes sent to the constituencies for the polls have been removed an that is a source of worry to us. Example again is at Prampram where our people noticed that the seals to the boxes have been broken and we think that our party should be able to go beyond these things in an internal contest, they are not right for a free and fair election,” he said.

Nonetheless, the former UPSA Vice-Chancellor said he is confident of winning the polls.

Also blowing his horns on Starr News was the former NHIA boss Sylvester Mensah who said his basket is full and ready for victory despite attempts to frustrate some candidates in favour of another.

Former Trade Minister Ekow Spio-Gabrah also noted victory is ahead of him tomorrow as delegates see him as the most experienced in the contest.

Political watchers say the former President should be able to garner over 70% of the votes to bolster his chances in the 2020 elections.