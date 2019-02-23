Hundreds cast early ballots in NDC flagbearership race

About 260,000 delegates are expected to vote in the election in all 275 constituencies across the country.

In some constituencies, Pulse.com.gh understands voting is yet to begin.

For instance, at Techiman South in the Bono East Region, voting yet to begin.

Voting is also yet to start at the Tamale South and Tamale North constituencies in the Northern Region.

Meanwhile, Pulse.com.gh can report voting started on time in the Cape Coast South and North constituencies in the Central Region and Klottey Korle constituency in the Greater Accra Region.