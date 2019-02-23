Home | News | Ken Ofori-Atta reveals over GHC200m locked-up in Menzgold

Ken Ofori-Atta reveals over GHC200m locked-up in Menzgold

Dan Soko

The Minister, during an interaction with officers of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) at the Burma Camp in Accra on Friday, he said investigations show over GHC200 million has been locked-up in the company.

READ MORE: Here’s how government of Ghana plans to repay deposits of Menzgold customers after several agitations and pressure

“I think we have come up with a realization that maybe over GHc 200 million is outstanding and he (Nana Appiah Mensa) has been apprehended in Dubai,” he said.

He added: “You know that if someone is investing in gold, there is just no way they can give you 20 percent.

"So we need to examine ourselves as to the type of sentiment or overzealousness to get the return which is impossible and therefore what element of greed we have that we are exercising this and when a company does not have a license to do something and you choose to go there; I think it is an issue we need to contend with”, Ken Ofori-Atta added.

The Finance Minister also revealed how the government was going to help recoup deposits of customers from the troubled gold dealership firm.

He said assets of Menzgold CEO, Nana Appiah Mensah will be liquidated to repay the deposits of the clients of the troubled company.

READ MORE: Analysis of Akufo-Addo's 2019 State of the Nation Address

The Finance Minister's explanation on Friday was in response to an appeal by some soldiers who had invested in Menzgold and had used the opportunity of an interaction with President Akufo-Addo at the Burma Camp to call on government for help.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Disband NPP’s Vigilantes – NDC Tells Nana

February 23, 2019

Bagbin, Alabi Suspect Foul Play

February 23, 2019

Trinity Spa Wins Health Tourism Firm Award

February 23, 2019

NDC Primaries: Accra Polling Stations List Out

February 22, 2019

Nana Hosts 4 Heads of States

February 22, 2019

MTN Appoints New Music Head

February 22, 2019

Ghc 200m Locked At Menzgold– Minister Tells Soldiers

February 22, 2019

Mahama Pays Tribute To Lee Ocran

February 22, 2019

MOST POPULAR

GHC200m locked up in Menzgold; we'll pay clients with NAM1 assets – Ofori-Atta

February 22, 2019

There is glimmer of hope for Menzgold clients

February 22, 2019

National Security officer grabbed for swindling four VRA staff

February 22, 2019

President presents GAF with vehicles

February 22, 2019

A total of 260,000 delegates to vote in NDC primaries

February 22, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!