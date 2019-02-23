Home | News | NDC Presidential Elections: Voting Opens Across The Country

NDC Presidential Elections: Voting Opens Across The Country

Dan Soko
As today represents a crucial moment for the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to elect a presidential candidate for the 2020 elections, reports say most of the NDC delegates have begun casting ballots.

About 280,000 delegates are expected to vote in the election in all constituencies nationwide under the supervision of the Electoral Commission.

The party has opted for a decentralised polling station approach for the polls to save time and ensure efficiency.

There are polling stations in all 275 constituencies.

Though there are some delays in other regions, voting is currently underway in all 33 constituencies in the Eastern Region where a little over 29,000 delegates are expected to cast their ballots.

So far, all indications are that party members are complying with the directive that no candidate's paraphernalia has been allowed within polling centres.

The NDC has a special arrangement with the Electoral Commission for delegates coming from areas under curfew or noted flashpoints like Jaman South, Saboba, Chereponi, Bole and Bimbilla, Nkonya and Alavanyo to close voting at 6 pm to enable polls to conclude before curfew hours.

Police also placed a ban on the use of motorbikes and the busing of party member to and around polling centres.

Collation of the election results will take place at the EC headquarters, and the results announced at the NDC headquarters in Accra.

The seven aspirants are former President John Dramani Mahama, the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Kingsford Sumani Bagbin; former Vice Chancellor of University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Prof. Joshua Alabi, former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Mr Sylvester Mensah, former Minister of Trade, Ekwow Spio Garbrah, businessman, Nurudeen Iddrisu and NDC stalwart, Goosie Tanoh.

Dan Soko
