Home | News | ECA-Uruguay Partnership To Focus On Africa’s Agricultural Sector

ECA-Uruguay Partnership To Focus On Africa’s Agricultural Sector

Dan Soko
ECA-Uruguay Partnership To Focus On Africa’s Agricultural Sector

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, February 22, 2019 (ECA) – A delegation from the Government of Uruguay on Friday met with the Economic Commission for Africa’s Deputy Executive Secretary, Giovanie Biha, and discussed ways through which the think tank and Uruguay can work together so African countries can learn from the South American country’s successful experience and best practices in agriculture and related sectors.

Led by the country’s deputy Foreign Affairs Minister, Raul Pollack, the Uruguayan delegation discussed with Ms. Biha and her team, possibilities of South-South cooperation; triangular institutional and technical cooperation; and in particular agriculture and livestock value-chains.

“We are deeply interested in Africa and Ethiopia is the best place to start with, especially with the presence of the African Union Commission, the Economic Commission for Africa and all the countries that are represented here,” said Mr. Pollack, adding his government was keen to ensure its collaboration with the ECA and Africa was a success.

He said his country was particularly interested in working with the ECA to help develop the continent’s agricultural sector, leveraging on Uruguay’s success in the sector in terms of technology and value chains.

Mr. Pollack said the South American country would also want to learn from Africa’s experiences, especially regarding climate change mitigation.

He said his country also hopes to benefit from the ECA’s knowledge and strategic relationship with African Member States.

Uruguay’s economy is characterized by an export-oriented agricultural sector and a well-educated work force in a country of 3.5 million people.

Ms. Biha said the ECA was committed to Africa’s economic transformation and was ready to work with Uruguay to develop a framework that will see Member States benefiting from the technical support of Uruguay.

She said the development of the continent’s agricultural value chains was particularly important as this encompassed the flow of products, knowledge and information between farmers and consumers.

“Our farmers need to better engage with value chains in order to gain added value for improving their livelihoods and any collaboration in that regard would be great,” said Ms. Biha, adding Africa also has a lot to share in terms of successes with Uruguay.

The two teams also discussed ongoing United Nations reforms with the ECA deputy Chief sharing with the Uruguayans the organization’s current repositioning exercise ‘where we have put a high premium on delivering ideas and action for an empowered, inclusive and transformed Africa’.

“We are equal to the task by providing technical and advisory support to member States informed by policy and analytic research and working with Uruguay would be one opportunity to transform that knowledge into products,” said Ms. Biha.

A round table discussion to initialize the South-South Cooperation project will be held in the near future. At least five African countries are set to initially benefit from the partnership whose details are currently being honed out by experts from the ECA and Uruguay.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



NDC Presidential Primary: Polls Open

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primary: 2083 Vote In Sagnarigu, Tamale North Constituencies

February 23, 2019

Police Warn NDC

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primary: Confusion At Ningo Prampram Constituency

February 23, 2019

NDC Executives ‘Clash’ With Mahama Over Appointments

February 23, 2019

NDC Polls: Police Must Be On Top

February 23, 2019

NDC Hawk Fights Police …Over Wanted List

February 23, 2019

Tight Security At NDC Presidential Primary

February 23, 2019

MOST POPULAR

GHC200m locked up in Menzgold; we'll pay clients with NAM1 assets – Ofori-Atta

February 22, 2019

There is glimmer of hope for Menzgold clients

February 22, 2019

National Security officer grabbed for swindling four VRA staff

February 22, 2019

President presents GAF with vehicles

February 22, 2019

A total of 260,000 delegates to vote in NDC primaries

February 22, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!