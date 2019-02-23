Home | News | Government Aims To Tally All 275 Constituencies With Districts

Government Aims To Tally All 275 Constituencies With Districts

Dan Soko
Government Aims To Tally All 275 Constituencies With Districts

Government is poised to tally all the 275 Constituencies to the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs).

Ghana currently has 260 MMDAs with the coming into fruition of the latest six newly created Municipal and District Assemblies in the country.

This was disclosed by the Eastern Regional Minister, Mr. Eric Kwakye Darfour in an inaugural address to outdoor the newly created Achiase district in the Eastern region.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in November last year, laid before Parliament a Legislative Instrument (LI) to create additional six new Municipal and District Assemblies.

This Mr. Kwakye Darfour said would help decentralized governance and extend development to other parts of the country.

According to him, the move would also among other things address the articulations from the public to tally the number of Constituencies with the districts.

With the creation of the Achiase district, the Eastern region can now boast of 33 constituencies matching with the 33 Municipal and District Assemblies.

Mr. Eric Kwakye Darfour indicated that the leadership of President Akufo-Addo is determined to assist in ensuring the successful execution of the overall development of all town and villages.

In his welcome address, the Birim South District Chief Executive (DCE), Mr. Richmond Amponsah, who doubles as the Acting Chief Executive for the newly created Achiase district praised the chiefs and other citizens in government for their role in the creation of the district.

He congratulated the newly elected Assembly Members and expressed the hope that they would all contribute meaningfully to the development of the area.

Mr. Amponsah noted that the overall development of a district depends on the amount of revenue it could generate and this task rest on the effectiveness of the Assembly members.

He reminded them of the challenges ahead of a newly created district and urged them to overcome that by formulating pragmatic and meaningful programmes to increase the revenue generation of the district.

This he believes would go a long way to achieve the vision and mission of the Assembly to ensure total socio-economic and political development of the district.

The government on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, simultaneously inaugurated six newly created Municipal and District Assemblies including the Achiase District Assembly.

The rest were Korle-Klottey Municipal Assembly, Ablekuma Central Municipal Assembly, Ayawaso Central Municipal Assembly, Anloga District Assembly, and North Gonja District Assembly.

The Korle-Klottey, Ablekuma Central and Ayawaso Central Municipal Assemblies were carved from the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA).

The North-East Gonja District Assembly was, however, being carved out of the East Gonja Municipal Assembly in the Northern region, the Anloga District Assembly was also carved from the Keta Municipal Assembly and the Achiase District carved out of the Birim South District Assembly of the Eastern region.

In 2017, a Bill was passed to allow the creation of 38 new districts, which the Local Government Ministry hoped would help bring development closer to the people.

This brings to 44 new Municipal and Districts created by President Akuffo-Addo in his first two years in office.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



NDC Presidential Primary: Polls Open

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primary: 2083 Vote In Sagnarigu, Tamale North Constituencies

February 23, 2019

Police Warn NDC

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primary: Confusion At Ningo Prampram Constituency

February 23, 2019

NDC Executives ‘Clash’ With Mahama Over Appointments

February 23, 2019

NDC Polls: Police Must Be On Top

February 23, 2019

NDC Hawk Fights Police …Over Wanted List

February 23, 2019

Tight Security At NDC Presidential Primary

February 23, 2019

MOST POPULAR

GHC200m locked up in Menzgold; we'll pay clients with NAM1 assets – Ofori-Atta

February 22, 2019

There is glimmer of hope for Menzgold clients

February 22, 2019

National Security officer grabbed for swindling four VRA staff

February 22, 2019

President presents GAF with vehicles

February 22, 2019

A total of 260,000 delegates to vote in NDC primaries

February 22, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!