NDC decides: Alabi, Sylvester protest stop voting in Prampram

While voting is progressing smoothly in most parts of the country for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) elections to elect a flagbearer, there appears to be trouble in the Ningo Prampram Constituency in the Greater Accra Region.

Adom News reporter, Isabella Gidiglo has reported that voting was yet to start at the designated polling station almost two hours after voting has started across the country.

The situation, according to her, has resulted in agitations from anxious delegates who are beginning to be impatient.

Some of the delegates have claimed that they can’t find their names on the electoral register and in some cases, the names on the register have fallen short of the number expected on the electoral register.

While the ideal register must contain names from 92 branches, each containing 9 delegates, the register in contention has only 89 branches.

The situation means there are 27 names missing on the electoral register, causing the polling agents of candidates, Sylvester Mensah and Joshua Alarbi to protest against the start of voting, Isabella has reported.

The hitch has been confirmed by the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the party, Ade Coker, who has attributed the situation to a typographical error.

He has, however, assured of moves by his outfit to get the issue resolved for voting to start.

The Elections

About 280,000 delegates across all 275 constituencies plus three specially-created polling stations are expected to cast their ballots.

Delegates include branch executives, constituency executives, regional executives, regional council of elders, MPs, former government appointees and founding members will have their say in Ghana’s most novel internal party primary.

Seven members of the party are vying for the single slot to battle the ruling New Patriotic Party in the 2020 elections.

Those involved are former president John Mahama, Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament Alban Kingsford Sumani Bagbin, former Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, former Vice Chancellor of University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Prof. Joshua Alabi.

There are also former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Mr Sylvester Mensah, a cadre, Mr Goosie Tanoh and businessman, Alhaji Nurideen Iddrisu.