NDC Primary: 2083 vote in Sagnarigu, Tamale North constituencies

General News of Saturday, 23 February 2019

Source: dailyguideafrica.com

Voters in a queue

A TOTAL of 2, 083 voters are casting their ballots today February 23 in the Sagnarigu and Tamale North Constituencies in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential primaries.

Seven candidates, namely former President John Mahama, former Trade Minister, Ekow Spio-Garbrah, former Vice Chancellor of UPSA, Prof. Joshua Alabi, businessman Alhaji Nurudeen, Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin and Goosie Tanoh are contesting the primary.

DGN Online’s Northern regional correspondent Eric Kombat reported that voting was taking place at Global Dream Hotel Centre in Tamale North with 1, 468 registered voters.

In Sagnarigu, per official report from the Electoral Commission, there are 615 voters casting their ballots at the Tamale Technical University centre.

DGN Online reports stated that voting started around 7:00am.