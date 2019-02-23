Home | News | There is glimmer of hope for Menzgold clients - Finance minister

There is glimmer of hope for Menzgold clients - Finance minister

Dan Soko

General News of Saturday, 23 February 2019

Source: ghananewsagency.org

Ken Ofori Attah NEWMinister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta

Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, the Minister of Finance, on Friday, announced that about GHc200 million clients’ outstanding funds are with the embattled gold dealership company, Menzgold Ghana Limited.

He, therefore, assured anxious clients of the gold dealership firm to exercise restrain as government would soon constitute a committee to liquidate the assets and property of the firm to repay them.

Mr Ofori-Atta made this known at a staff durbar organized by the Ghana Armed Forces at the Burma Camp, during a visit by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The Minister’s response was necessitated by a question from a soldier, who enquired whether government would bailout soldiers whose funds are locked up with Menzgold.

In the late 2018, some 53 soldiers filed a writ at the Accra High Court, praying the court to help them retrieve their GHc2.5 million locked up investments with Menzgold.

Nana Appiah Mensah, alias “NAM1”, the Chief Executive Officer of Menzgold, is currently standing trial in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates for misdemeanour over a US$23 million deal, gone bad.

The Finance Minister, described the situation as unfortunate, and said it was not only the members of the Ghana Armed Forces who were affected, but some employees of the Ministry of Finance and Bank of Ghana as well.

The Minister admonished Ghanaians to re-examine themselves critically over any kind of investment that promised unrealistic profit margin, especially whereby the company has no licence to operate.

Mr Ofori-Atta was emphatic that government would not provide any stand-in for those whose funds had been locked up with Menzgold.

He said government had spent already over GHc11 billion in the banking recapitalization exercise, therefore, it was financially constrained to cough out another money to bailout Menzgold clients.

Commenting on the welfare of soldiers, the Minster said, it experienced torrid period since assuming the reins of government in 2017; nonetheless, government increased the allowances of Ghanaian troops in the United Nations peacekeeping mission.

The Minister said government increased the allowance from $30 to $35 for each soldier per day, and also paid all outstanding arrears of the troops that went to The Gambia, and, thus, assured of government’s commitment to improve their welfare and operational equipment.

Mr Ofori-Atta said the nation could only achieve its vision of moving “Ghana Beyond Aid” only when both the military and civilian employees remain committed and disciplined towards the implementation of government policies and provision of infrastructural development.

Earlier, President Nana Akufo-Addo out doored some buses and operational vehicles for the soldiers, and also commissioned Commandant Officers Mess for the Ghana Armed Forces.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



NDC Presidential Primary: Polls Open

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primary: 2083 Vote In Sagnarigu, Tamale North Constituencies

February 23, 2019

Police Warn NDC

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primary: Confusion At Ningo Prampram Constituency

February 23, 2019

NDC Executives ‘Clash’ With Mahama Over Appointments

February 23, 2019

NDC Polls: Police Must Be On Top

February 23, 2019

NDC Hawk Fights Police …Over Wanted List

February 23, 2019

Tight Security At NDC Presidential Primary

February 23, 2019

MOST POPULAR

GHC200m locked up in Menzgold; we'll pay clients with NAM1 assets – Ofori-Atta

February 22, 2019

There is glimmer of hope for Menzgold clients

February 22, 2019

National Security officer grabbed for swindling four VRA staff

February 22, 2019

President presents GAF with vehicles

February 22, 2019

A total of 260,000 delegates to vote in NDC primaries

February 22, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!