Close to 260,000 delegates expected to vote in NDC primaries today

Dan Soko

General News of Saturday, 23 February 2019

Source: peacefmonline.com

Johnson Asiedu Nketia PresserJohnson Asiedu Nketia

Close to Two Hundred and Sixty thousand (260,000) delegates are expected to vote in the NDC’s primary which comes off on Saturday, 23rd February 2019 in all 275 constituencies across the country.

Voting is expected to take place in about 275 polling stations across the country.

Addressing the press at a press briefing organized by the party, General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, explained that all arrangements have been concluded with the Electoral Commission of Ghana who they have tasked to supervise the elections.

He added that special arrangements have also been made by the party in areas where there is a curfew, noting that those areas are expected to close poll earlier than expected.

Security

According to the party, all security arrangements have been left with the Ghana police to handle.

"Our election and security committees have also met with the Inspector General Of Police to design the security details for the election processes," the General Secretary said.

"However, we recommend that all Police Officers who will be deployed to man the polling centers should be from the districts," he said.

"Also they should have their names and service numbers boldly seen on their uniforms," he added.

The party will not deploy any form of security to the various polling centers, adding that no aspirant should provide any form of security or whatsoever at the polling stations.

He said they have also had intelligence that some people are planning to disrupt the processes as such they have asked that no branded attire or vehicle should be seen at the polling centers.

Finally, coalition and declaration would be done by the Electoral Commission at the party headquarters.

He added however that aspirants are entitled to do their form of coalition whilst the party does its own form of coalition.

Aspirants

Seven stalwarts are ready for the face off to receive the endorsement of delegates in the election, to be held at the constituency level across the nation.

They are Mr Goosie Tanoh, a businessman, Former President John Dramani Mahama, Professor Joshua Alabi, a former Vice Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies and Mr Alban Sumanu Bagbin, Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament.

The rest are Mr Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, a Former Minister of Education and Trade, Mr Sylvester Mensah, a former Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority and Alhaji Nurudeen Iddrisu, a businessman.

This is the fourth time the NDC is setting the stage for a competitive selection of a flag bearer as the party’s candidates for the 1992, 1994, 2000 and 2016 were selected through popular acclamation.

