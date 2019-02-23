LIVESTREAMING: 'Newsfile' on JoyNews

General News of Saturday, 23 February 2019

Up for discussion on today’s Newsfile will include President Akufo Addo’s third State of the Nation’s Adress presented to the house of parliament on Thursday, February 21, 2019, which cut across countless issues that have gained national attention in the past few months.

Focus would be directed at officials who appeared before the Emile Short committee to give their testimonies and answer questions surrounding the Ayawaso clashes in their respective capacities including the Commander of the National Security SWAT team, DSP Samuel Azugu’s who’s submissions left many observers questioning his competence.

Attention will also be driven at the shootings which occurred at NDC’s headquarters in Kumasi resulting in the death of one person and several others injured

Two people sustained injuries after chaos amidst gunshots when some hooligans believed to be NDC’S vigilante group (the hawks) took over a meeting which was being chaired by the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress Johnson Asiedu Nketia at the party’s Ashanti Regional office in Kumasi, Monday.

These and many other issues to be discussed on Newsfile today as host, Sampson Anyenini sits with his panelists.

