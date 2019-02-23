Home | News | NDC Presidential race: No agent for Spio Garbrah, Nurudeen at Dome

NDC Presidential race: No agent for Spio Garbrah, Nurudeen at Dome

Dan Soko

General News of Saturday, 23 February 2019

Source: dailyguideafrica.com

NDC ElectionVoters in a queue

DGN ONLINE has gathered that two of the seven presidential aspirants of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) do not have polling agents in the Dome-Kwabenya constituency in Accra.

Voting commenced in the constituency around 7:25am and the electoral officers in charge of the constituency told DGN Online that the two candidates did not have agents to monitor the elections for them in the area.

However, the Ga East District Election Officer, Janet Koranteng and NDC Dome-Kwabenya Constituency Secretary, Thomas Dodzi, told DGN Online that the remaining five candidates have their agents on ground.

The five candidates with agents include former President John Mahama, Prof. Joshua Alabi, Goosie Tanoh, Sylvester Mensah and Alban Bagbin.

It is unclear why Messrs Spio-Garbrah and Iddrissu do not have agents in the area.

As at the time of filling this report, 30 voters had cast their ballots at polling station A and 40 at Polling station B.

There are in total 1,800 voters and 900 for each polling stations. The constituency has 10 electoral areas according to the Electoral Commission.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Disband NPP’s Vigilantes – NDC Tells Nana

February 23, 2019

Bagbin, Alabi Suspect Foul Play

February 23, 2019

Trinity Spa Wins Health Tourism Firm Award

February 23, 2019

NDC Primaries: Accra Polling Stations List Out

February 22, 2019

Nana Hosts 4 Heads of States

February 22, 2019

MTN Appoints New Music Head

February 22, 2019

Ghc 200m Locked At Menzgold– Minister Tells Soldiers

February 22, 2019

Mahama Pays Tribute To Lee Ocran

February 22, 2019

MOST POPULAR

GHC200m locked up in Menzgold; we'll pay clients with NAM1 assets – Ofori-Atta

February 22, 2019

There is glimmer of hope for Menzgold clients

February 22, 2019

National Security officer grabbed for swindling four VRA staff

February 22, 2019

President presents GAF with vehicles

February 22, 2019

A total of 260,000 delegates to vote in NDC primaries

February 22, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!