NDC Presidential race: No agent for Spio Garbrah, Nurudeen at Dome

General News of Saturday, 23 February 2019

Source: dailyguideafrica.com

Voters in a queue

DGN ONLINE has gathered that two of the seven presidential aspirants of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) do not have polling agents in the Dome-Kwabenya constituency in Accra.

Voting commenced in the constituency around 7:25am and the electoral officers in charge of the constituency told DGN Online that the two candidates did not have agents to monitor the elections for them in the area.

However, the Ga East District Election Officer, Janet Koranteng and NDC Dome-Kwabenya Constituency Secretary, Thomas Dodzi, told DGN Online that the remaining five candidates have their agents on ground.

The five candidates with agents include former President John Mahama, Prof. Joshua Alabi, Goosie Tanoh, Sylvester Mensah and Alban Bagbin.

It is unclear why Messrs Spio-Garbrah and Iddrissu do not have agents in the area.

As at the time of filling this report, 30 voters had cast their ballots at polling station A and 40 at Polling station B.

There are in total 1,800 voters and 900 for each polling stations. The constituency has 10 electoral areas according to the Electoral Commission.