LIVESTREAMING: 2019 NDC presidential primaries

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) today in all the regions are voting to select a leader for the 2020 Presidential Election.

Seven stalwarts are ready for the faceoff to receive the endorsement of delegates in the election, to be held at the constituency level across the nation.

They are Mr Goosie Tanoh, a businessman, Former President John Dramani Mahama, Professor Joshua Alabi, a former Vice Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies and Mr Alban Sumanu Bagbin, Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament.

The rest are Mr Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, a Former Minister of Education and Trade, Mr Sylvester Mensah, a former Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority and Alhaji Nurudeen Iddrisu, a business man.

This is the fourth time the NDC is setting the stage for a competitive selection of a flag bearer as the party’s candidates for the 1992, 1994, 2000 and 2016 were selected through popular acclamation.

All aspirants, after going through the vetting process successfully, intensified their campaign throughout the country to convince the delegates to give them the chance to lead them, in their bid to unseat the ruling New Patriotic Party in the 2020 Election.

The primary was rescheduled from Saturday, January 26, 2019, over an injunction filed by two of its members with regard to the guidelines of the conduct of the poll, but the matter was later settled out of court.

