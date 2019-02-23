Voting underway in NDC flag bearer elections

General News of Saturday, 23 February 2019

Source: Graphic.com.gh

A total of 260,000 delegates will cast their ballot in all 275 constituencies in Ghana today

Voting is underway in the flag bearer race of the opposition National Democratic Congress.

Kweku Zurek reports that the Presiding Officer at the La Traditional Council, Hackman Kumi Atuah has expressed optimism that the NDC Presidential primaries will close at 5pm given the number of persons who have already voted.

According to Mr Kumi, 1,696 persons are expected to vote at the centre which has been divided into two polling stations.

"Looking at the way, they are coming, I am sure by five o'clock they should be done," he said.

One of the seven aspirants for the NDC flag bearer slot Mr Sylvester Mensah is expected to vote at the station in the next few hours.

Voting delays at Odododiodio

Gertrude Ankah Nyavi reports that there was a delay in the start of voting in the Odododiodio.

The exercise started at 7:45 am instead of 7 am.

Eric Okyere , presiding officer in an interview with Graphic Online blamed the party constituency executives for the delay of the the exercise.

According to him although the EC was on time, the constituency executives delayed in putting the place in order.

But he assured that the delay will not affect the come of the exercise.

He said 1579 delegates are expected to cast their votes.

He added the the commission is collaborating with the police and the internal security of the Party to ensure a peaceful exercise.

He advised the delegates to follow the rules and regulations of the EC.

Over 100 delegates have casted their votes as at the time of filing this report.

Five police officers have been stationed at the poling station.

Timothy Gobah reports from Elmina that

polls opened at KEEA constituency at exactly 7am.

As of 7:15am 28 people including the MP for the area Samuel Atta Mills had cast thier votes.

Seth J. Bokpe reports that voting started at 7.30 am at the Unity Park in Trobu where two polling units have been opened.

In total, 1531 delegates are expected to vote.

As at 7.50 am, 20 people had voted.