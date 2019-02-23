I see 'no winner' in Nigeria 2019 polls - Islamic Cleric who predicted Akufo-Addo, Buhari win

General News of Saturday, 23 February 2019

Mallam Shamuna

Mallam Shamuna, the popular Ghanaian Islamic Cleric, Numerologist, Philosopher who in 2015 and 2016 predicted accurately with numbers that Trump, Akufo-Addo and Buhari will win has said following the re-scheduling of the Nigerian 2019 elections, he has checked again, and still, he sees no winner.

Last week, a day before the postponement of the election, the Islamic Cleric said his checks show there is no winner. Many people gave him thumbs up when the election was postponed because according to him, he uses the date of the election in his calculation and where it would be postponed, nothing will show.

The election was rescheduled to 23rd February, but even on the new date, Mallam Shamuna is saying he ‘sees’ no winner.

Mallam Shamuna in 2015 Nigerian Election gave a detailed break down of the state by state results in percentages and decimals which largely came to pass, with slight variations.

In September 2016, months to Ghana’s polls, he predicted that then president John Mahama was going to get 44.93% of the votes in 2016 while Akufo-Addo will get 53.7% of the votes.

In the 2016 election in Ghana, John Mahama actually had 44.4% while Akufo-Addo had 53.9%, with only decimal differences from Mallam Shamuna’s prediction. When asked to explain the slight decimal differences, he said “human factors” accounted for it.

On today’s polls, he has asked the public to disregard any story that says he is predicting victory for one of the candidates. He says so far, his search has been blank.

“The news circulating on Social Media and other places that I have Predicted Nigeria Election is Fake. My Stance is still the same that I don’t have much information on the Nigeria 2019 Elections. Allah Knows Best!” He explained.