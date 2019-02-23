Joseph Yamin fingered in Ashanti Regional NDC Hawks’ violence

Politics of Saturday, 23 February 2019

Defeated Ashanti regional chairman aspirant of the opposition National Democratic Congress ( NDC), Joseph Yammin has been fingered by Dela Coffie, an activist of the party for being behind the disturbances that occurred in the region.

Dela Coffie is accusing Mr Joseph Yammin of being behind the recent internal scuffles in the Ashanti Regional NDC office that left one dead and another injured, calling Yammin a ‘sour loser’.

His comments follow a shooting incident at the party’s office in the Ashanti regional capital that led to the death of one person, Wasiu who has since been buried.

“The violence in the NDC in Kumasi… was a clear internal scuffle. It is the culmination of months of power play-someone who lost his bid to become the regional chairman feels it is within his right to undermine the legitimate and elected chairman. This guy has been operating a parallel structure in Kwadaso, sabotaging and undermining the regional chairman. The so-called Hawks are his creation.” He said.

“Let’s stop having juvenile arguments on points that don’t make sense to anyone with a brain.” He added

“And let’s not get it slanted. These guys are all entitled latter day JM activists. They are his henchmen, and they’re all over the place inciting violence and threatening everyone who chooses to stand up to their cult leader.”

“Well, let’s hope and pray Opana calls the diplomatic community for another video premiering on this latest episode.

Clearly, the chickens (“boot for boot”) are coming home to roost. This is utterly lamentable ….”

According to an eye witness, the assailant, associated with an NDC militia, the Hawks, shot the NDC man thrice during an altercation. “He shot him first in the leg while he runs and twice in the chest at close range as he lay vulnerable,” the eyewitness said.

A statement from the party and later from the Ashanti Regional police confirmed the shooting and the death, naming some four NDC Hawks as suspects.

“The regrettable incident occurred while a meeting between the National Chairman, The General Secretary, a Deputy General Secretary and the Regional Executive Committee were ongoing,” the statement said.