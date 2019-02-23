Atsu speaks about four years without competitive game for Chelsea

Sports News of Saturday, 23 February 2019

Christian Atsu, Newcastle United winger

Newcastle Christian Atsu has reminisced about his time at Chelsea despite failing to break into the first team.

The Ghanaian international initially joined the West London side back in 2013 from FC Porto.

However, Atsu failed to make a competitive appearance for the club during his stay at the club.

Despite the criticism for joining Chelsea, Atsu insists he was privileged to have joined the former English Champions.

“I don’t regret going to Chelsea – it was a privilege to be their player,” he says, firmly. “And, eventually, it led me to Newcastle,” he told The Guardian.

His four-year stay with the English giants saw him spend time on loan at Vitesse, Everton, Bournemouth, Málaga and Newcastle United where he finally secured a permanent deal.

Atsu now remains a prominent player in the Newcastle United squad ever since signing a permanent deal with the club in May 2017.