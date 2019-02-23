Home | News | Man Utd spray garlic on Old Trafford pitch before Liverpool clash

Man Utd spray garlic on Old Trafford pitch before Liverpool clash

Dan Soko

MANCHESTER UNITED have sprayed their pitch with garlic... and it's not to try and scare Liverpool away.

Ground staff were busy on Friday coating the field with the root vegetable ahead of Sunday's huge clash.

But there's a very good reason despite the dodgy aroma stinking out Old Trafford.

Garlic keeps parasites from damaging the grass and the technique has been used by a host of Premier League clubs.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be hoping the smelly solution will help his side play a slick passing game while deterring off the worms buried under the soil.

An expert told The Sun in 2016: “The garlic is effective in getting rid of them but the smell in a stadium when it’s used can be like an Italian kitchen.”

And if the sprayed garlic doesn't do the trick, then a pep talk from Sir Alex Ferguson should motivate the Red Devils to come out on top.

Boss Solskjaer has encouraged United's most successful ever manager to give his players a team talk to his players in their quest for a top four spot.

He said: "He would be welcome to have his talk to the players if he wanted to, the gaffer, because we know how much it meant for him to overtake Liverpool.

"I think our players know what [playing against Liverpool] means for everyone at United."

