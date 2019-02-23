Home | News | NDC will teach you a lesson today – Namoale tells Mahama

General News of Saturday, 23 February 2019

Source: Adomonline.com

Namoale 2play videoNii Amasah Namoale

A leading member of the Joshua Alabi campaign for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearership contest, Nii Amasah Namoale, has declared that his candidate will teach the other contestants a lesson.

To benefit from that lesson more is former President John Dramani Mahama whom Mr Namoale says has a “hyped-popularity”.

As part of allegations he levelled against the former president, Mr Namoale also claimed that even though Mr Mahama has claimed he was popular, he has been distributing money to delegates.

“NDC will teach Mahama a lesson today. He should forget about this election because he won’t win. Ghanaians and the NDC for that matter are tired of him,” he said on Adom TV’s special elections coverage programme, NDC decides.

About 280,000 delegates across all 275 constituencies plus three specially-created polling stations are expected to cast their ballots.

Delegates include branch executives, constituency executives, regional executives, regional council of elders, MPs, former government appointees and founding members will have their say in Ghana’s most novel internal party primary.
Seven members of the party are vying for the single slot to battle the ruling New Patriotic Party in the 2020 elections.

Those involved are former president John Mahama, Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament Alban Kingsford Sumani Bagbin, former Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, former Vice Chancellor of University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Prof. Joshua Alabi.

There are also former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Mr Sylvester Mensah, a cadre, Mr Goosie Tanoh and businessman, Alhaji Nurideen Iddrisu.

