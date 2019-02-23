Home | News | NDC in a haste to return to power to create, loot and share – Ntim

Dan Soko

Politics of Saturday, 23 February 2019

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Stephen Ntim Npp.pngStephen Ntim

A stalwart of the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP) Stephen Ntim has said the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is in a misguided rush to come to power only to misappropriate state funds and enrich themselves.

“And I think NDC is in misguided haste to come to power in 2020 to create, loot and share, and since Mahama is the most popular candidate in their party, then let’s push everyone aside and bring him. It will not help them. NDC should forget about the 2020 elections in my honest opinion and maybe concentrate on 2024 or 2028 etc,” Mr Ntim told Kasapafmonline.com in an interview.

Touching on the 2020 election which promise to be keenly contested between the two leading political parties, Mr Ntim stated that President Akufo Addo will once again trounce ex President Mahama who’s likely to be elected the NDC Flagbearer.

“Well Mahama is no match for Nana Addo. In fact, he has never been a match for him. Mahama should not tickle himself that he beat Nana Addo in 2012. We all saw what happened in court. After Ghanaians saw the wicked modus operandi of the NDC we saw the outcome in 2016 and we will do that again in 2020.”

Former President John Mahama will face off with six other candidates including former Rector of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) Prof. Joshua Alabi, Second Deputy Speaker, Alban Dagbin, former CEO of National Health Insurance Authority, Sylvester Mensah, former Minister for Trade and Industry, Ekwow Spio-Garbrah.

The rest are Mr Goozie Tanoh and Nurudeen Iddrisu.

Ex-President John Mahama is tipped by political analysts to win the contest convincingly.

The election is slated for Saturday, 23rd February 2019, across all the 275 constituencies across the country.

