NDC presidential primaries: Where notable personalities voted

General News of Saturday, 23 February 2019

Source: Myjoyonline.com

NDC flagbearer aspirants

The following report indicates where some noted personalities within the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) voted.

The National Democratic Congress is conducting its presidential primaries in the 275 constituencies across the country Saturday, February 23.

Julius Debrah former Chief of staff, Julius Debrah, who served in the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama administration cast his vote in Suhum.

Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyeman has been at the Cape Coast North Constituency to cast her ballot but unfortunately, her name could not be found in the register. She has been to Cape Coast South to check there too.

Former Minister of Communication, Edward Omani Boamah was among some 700 delegates who cast their vote at New Juaben North constituency in the Eastern Region.

Prof Joshua Alabi has also cast his vote at Krowor, in the Greater Accra Region. When he arrived at the polling station Saturday morning, a search through the register revealed his name was absent. After waiting for more than 20 minutes, EC officials contacted party executives who eventually gave the green light that his name should be included in the register before he was allowed to vote.

MP for Banda and deputy minority chief whip, Ahmed Ibrahim says all candidates contesting in the NDC presidential primaries are solid and capable of leading the party to victory in the 2020 general elections. He was speaking to joy news after voting at the banda constituency where 265 delegates out of 365 have already cast their vote.

Member of Parliament for Asawasi constituency Muntaka Mubarak has called on the youth to abide by election rules and regulations to maintain and ensure free and fair elections.

The legislator spoke to Joy News after he cast his vote at the Asawasi post office in the Ashanti region.

First National chairman of the NDC, Sofo Azourka has been explaining the difference between his boys and any other party militia group. He said the Azourka boys defend the NDC with their physical strength while others resort to the use of gun to kill and visit mayhem on people.

He said any party Youth group that uses arms are criminals and must not be tolerated. He spoke to Journalists after casting his ballot in the Tamale north constituency.