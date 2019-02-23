Home | News | NDC presidential primaries: Where notable personalities voted

NDC presidential primaries: Where notable personalities voted

Dan Soko

General News of Saturday, 23 February 2019

Source: Myjoyonline.com

Ndc Flag Bearer AspirantsNDC flagbearer aspirants

The following report indicates where some noted personalities within the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) voted.

The National Democratic Congress is conducting its presidential primaries in the 275 constituencies across the country Saturday, February 23.

Julius Debrah former Chief of staff, Julius Debrah, who served in the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama administration cast his vote in Suhum.

Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyeman has been at the Cape Coast North Constituency to cast her ballot but unfortunately, her name could not be found in the register. She has been to Cape Coast South to check there too.

Former Minister of Communication, Edward Omani Boamah was among some 700 delegates who cast their vote at New Juaben North constituency in the Eastern Region.

Prof Joshua Alabi has also cast his vote at Krowor, in the Greater Accra Region. When he arrived at the polling station Saturday morning, a search through the register revealed his name was absent. After waiting for more than 20 minutes, EC officials contacted party executives who eventually gave the green light that his name should be included in the register before he was allowed to vote.

MP for Banda and deputy minority chief whip, Ahmed Ibrahim says all candidates contesting in the NDC presidential primaries are solid and capable of leading the party to victory in the 2020 general elections. He was speaking to joy news after voting at the banda constituency where 265 delegates out of 365 have already cast their vote.

Member of Parliament for Asawasi constituency Muntaka Mubarak has called on the youth to abide by election rules and regulations to maintain and ensure free and fair elections.

The legislator spoke to Joy News after he cast his vote at the Asawasi post office in the Ashanti region.

First National chairman of the NDC, Sofo Azourka has been explaining the difference between his boys and any other party militia group. He said the Azourka boys defend the NDC with their physical strength while others resort to the use of gun to kill and visit mayhem on people.

He said any party Youth group that uses arms are criminals and must not be tolerated. He spoke to Journalists after casting his ballot in the Tamale north constituency.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



NDC Presidential Primaries: Mahama Wins In His Hometown

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: ‘Sam George Is Irresponsible’

February 23, 2019

Bawumia Attends UK – Ghana Business Council Meeting

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Polls Closed

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: ‘John Mahama Will Win By 90%’

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Sam George Stops Ningo-Prampram Voting

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Sam George Accuses Ade Coker

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primary: E.T. Mensah Snubs Sam George

February 23, 2019

MOST POPULAR

Concerned Mothers Association call for return of kidnapped girls in WR

February 22, 2019

GSA, CID closes down illegal gas cylinder plant

February 22, 2019

Furniture shortages compel Bosuoyir primary pupils to learn on bare ground

February 22, 2019

Hundreds of tour and site guides undergo training in Kumasi

February 22, 2019

Pay us or no referees for Hearts, Dreams friendly - RAG

February 22, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!