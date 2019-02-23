NDCdecides: Former President Mahama casts his vote in bole

Politics of Saturday, 23 February 2019

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

play videoFormer President, John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has cast his vote in the ongoing National Democratic Congress (NDC) elections.

John Mahama, one of seven aspirants vying for the party’s candidacy towards the 2020 elections having been highly tipped to get another nod ahead of his compatriots cast his ballot at the District Assembly polling station at Bole.

The winner of today’s primaries will be the sole contender to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), even though the ruling NPP is yet to choose its presidential candidate and aspirants of the other political parties.

If endorsed John Mahama will become the first former President under the Fourth Republican dispensation to be seeking to reclaim the power he lost to current President Nana Akufo-Addo in the 2016 election.

Mr Mahama, then Vice President, became President in July 2012 when the sitting President, J.E.A. Mills, died. He became the flag bearer of the NDC at the 2012 polls and won but lost eventually at the 2016 polls.

In both the 2012 and 2016 elections, Mr Mahama went unopposed and for that matter was endorsed by the party as he had no challenger.